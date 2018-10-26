How Depression Took Away South African Rapper, HHP

Jabulani Tsambo, a South African hip hop icon better known as HHP, has died at the age of 38.

HHP’s death was confirmed on Wednesday by Lerato Sengadi, his wife and publicist.

Kuli Chana, the rapper’s close friend and colleague, also confirmed his passing to Times Live.

Chana was quoted as saying: “It is sad. It is the most heartbreaking thing. Everyone is there … I just don’t know how to paint a picture of everything. For me, it is just sadness. Unbelievable sadness.”

Although the cause of his death is presently unknown, The Citizen reports that it may have been an apparent suicide.

A close friend of the rapper was quoted as saying: “It was the depression that took him.”

The rapper had suffered from depression in the past. He was reported to have attempted suicide three times in 2015.

South African rappers, AKA, DJ Cleo, Cassper Nyovest and Rouge have paid tributes to him on Twitter.

HHP is known for hit songs such as ‘Tswaka’, ‘Bosso’, ‘Mpitse, and ‘Harambe’.

Alongside Proverbs and the late Prokid, he was among the first set of South African rappers who achieved mainstream success by mixing hip-hop and Kwaito genres.

Born September 14, 1980, HHP recently released an EP titled ‘Feels Good To Be Back’.

