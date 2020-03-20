How Army, Naval Chiefs Boosted Military Writers Society’s Book Reading Event

The Military Writers Society of Nigeria (MWSN) on Wednesday in Abuja made an impressive public show of the Nigerian military, inspiring most pupils and students of Samuel Bill International Academy, Utako, to express interest in a career in the military.

On Wednesday, the Society hosted a public reading of a book: Diary Of A Peasant Child at the school. The author of the literary work, Usman Dauda Abdulkareem, is a personnel of the Nigerian Navy, and personal photographer of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

MWSN is however, a society of men and women who have a passionate affection for citizens defending Nigeria. Its members are first and foremost patriotic Nigerians who have chosen to honour the armed forces of Nigeria- Army,Navy and Air Force – through and with their writings.

Accordingly, all members of the Society are people who have written articles, short stories and books that adour, cheer, promote, encourage and celebrate the military.

President of the group, Akanimo Sampson, says ‘’we believe that our military is our pride and therefore we will do everything to protect its integrity and respect through our writings.

‘’Our Society is basically concerned with the development of the profession of the armed forces through the exchange of ideas in the written medium. We are out to kindle a deeper personal understanding of the men and women who are defending Nigeria, their sacrifices and dedication.

‘’To achieve our goals, we are employing the instrumentality of Advocacy, Collaboration, and Promotion.’’

Interestingly, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, and his naval counterpart, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, gave the book reading event of the society a boost.

Chief of Civil Military Affairs of the Nigerian Army, Major General US Mohammed, says the army is fully in support of what the MWSN is doing. Mohammed who was represented by Captain Veronica Williams, a Human Rights Desk Officer, disclosed that General Buratai is a lover of scholarly works and as such ‘’the army is ready to support the Society in a way that will lead to its success in promoting scholarly works.’’

Sub-Lt. LK Gotodok, who stood in for the Chief of Naval Staff describes the author as a liberator who defied all odds to be educated despite all that was against him.

While commending the author for his literary works, he pointed out that the navy is encouraging him to do more.

Abdulkareem, the author however, says the novel is talking about education versus illiteracy and ignorance, perseverance and hard work, and also to showcase the beauty of the Fulani culture in West Africa. According to him, a lot of bad information has been passed concerning the Fulani culture ‘’that is why this book is aimed at changing people’s orientation’’, he adds.

He said his passion for writing and the urge to change the stigma attached to the Fulani people inspired him to write the book. ‘’I am sending a message to the audience and making the Fulani people understand the power of education.”

While answering questions from the students some of which border on the security challenges facing the country especially in the North East, Abdulkareem said the Almajiri system should be abolished and Northern children sent to school.

“Basic skills should be provided for them to be a better version of their selves. I feel bad when bad things happening in this country are attributed to one ethnic group, the Fulani. Collective measures should be put in place to end the evil occurrence”, he says.

Many of the secondary students of the school said the event has stirred the urge to read more and become better citizens in future. But, a primary five pupil, Divine Nzube Akachukwu, says the book reading has inspired him to want to be a military personnel.

Chairman of the Governing Council of the MWSN, Dr Mohammed Sani Abubakar, says he believes the novel will bring about cultural tolerance in Nigeria.

“I believe the book will help us understand one another’s culture, and it will give better perspective of the culture for those who don’t know”, he says.

‘’Cultural and religious tolerance has been one of Nigeria’s biggest issue, promoting peaceful coexistence in a religiously plural society like Nigeria is not easy so it’s important for us as a people need to to tell our cultural stories.

“When we understand our differences, we would have harmony and it would help us live in peace”, Abubakar adds and accordingly advised parents to encourage their children to go back to the traditional means of reading other than using gadgets.

“Reading should not be an option, parents should control the screen time of their kids, children should read not just things online but the traditional books we know”, he said.

Principal of the school, Joshua Abba, expressed gratitude to MWSN and the author for making it possible for his students to have copies of the book.

“I am most grateful to MWSN and the author for finding us worthy to have a taste of the book, it is said that ‘to hide something from an African put it in a book,’ I am happy they are changing that perception”

“Although social media a modern technology is taking away the traditional reading culture I’m glad major institutions are taking measures to let the kids read from a book”.

“The author is a big inspiration to the children, with his tedious job he writes for posterity, history and most importantly responsible entertainment for kids” it’s inspiring’’, says the principal.

He encouraged parents to focus more on their kids and books than social media or rather engaged the children in educational materials on the internet.

While encouraging book reading, he pleaded with government to increase the budget for education.“I want to thank the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai who has taken the lead by giving a large chunk of the budget to education”