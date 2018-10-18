How Anita Akapson was killed by policeman in Abuja

On the night of Saturday, October 13, 2018, four persons driving a Mazda

car, trailed, targeted, intercepted, brushed and blocked the vehicle

being driven by the late Anita after which one of the occupants of the

vehicle came out to shoot at the rear tyre of her vehicle and shot her

at close range.

This fellow who was later identified as a Superintendent of Police shot

into the air to disperse crowd, but when his bullet got expended, he

immediately brought out his identity card to identify himself as a

Police officer.

Late Anita, a 31 year old lady who recently returned from the United

Kingdom on the completion of her studies to render her services to her

country, died the same night at Gwarimpa Hospital due to injuries

sustained from the gunshot.

According to Kayode Ajulo, counsel to the family of Nenadi Usman, former

Minister of finance who had taken the role of a mother for Late Anita

affirmed that she was murdered sitting inside her car as she was shot

through the driver’s side door.

“It is important that we do not obscure the heinous crime by putting to

fore that the deceased is a daughter of Mrs. Nenadi Usman, former

Minister of Finance, rather, the spotlight should be centered on the

fact that it has become a near-norm by those paid to protect Nigerians

to kill them at the slightest opportunity”, he said in Abuja.

He added that what the situation portends is that we are all not safe

because officers of the Nigerian police can murder any one of us, our

relatives and friends at the slightest pretext that there was an

altercation even when there was none as in the case of Ms. Anita

Akapson.

“While we appreciate the fact that the Inspector General of Police has

ordered the detention and investigation of the officers involved in the

killing of Ms. Anita Akapson, we demand to know the identity of the

officers.

“My Take: Police must show us the demented police officer who killed

Anita and bring him and his accomplices to book. Let’s all insist on

#justice4Anita”, he said.