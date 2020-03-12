Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the actor said Wednesday. The couple became the first celebrities to go public with their diagnosis.

Hanks said he and Wilson, both 63, came down with a fever while in Australia and will now be isolated and monitored.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” he wrote in a statement posted to social media.

Hanks had traveled to Australia to begin filming an upcoming movie about Elvis Presley. He is set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the Warner Bros. production.