High Cost of Rams Threatens Eid Kabir Celebrations in Northern Nigeria

With less than 24 hours until Muslims around the world begin celebrating Eid Kabir 2025, many Nigerians are facing challenges due to the high cost of rams for the traditional sacrifice.

In Maiduguri, Borno State, residents and livestock sellers shared their concerns with The News Chronicle on Wednesday night.

Malam Kawu, popularly known as “Senator”, expressed his frustration:

“This year’s Sallah is different for ordinary Nigerians. Two years ago, we could buy a ram or sheep for N30,000 to N40,000. Now, it’s N500,000. Where can we get such money? For me, I’ll just manage with N10,000 to buy rice and meat because I can’t afford a ram.”

He also addressed rumors about the source of the price hike:

“Some say Niger Republic banned the importation of livestock into Nigeria, causing the spike. But that’s not true animals are still coming from Chad, Cameroon, and Benin. The real problem is our own selfish practices as Nigerians.”

Another resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, said:

“Since President Tinubu came into office, it has been difficult for me to afford a ram during Sallah. Rams are no longer for civil servants. We just pray that Allah makes things easier for us in Nigeria.”

Livestock sellers are also feeling the impact. Malam Iliya, a ram trader, said:

“People are not coming to buy because of the high prices and lack of money. I have over 300 rams, but I’ve only sold five. The cheapest one here is N150,000. Someone tried to negotiate a ram for N950,000, but I told him it’s N1.5 million or nothing.”

As the Eid celebration approaches, many Muslims in Maiduguri say they simply cannot afford to perform the animal sacrifice this year.

Some households are struggling to meet even their daily food needs, making the festivities a reminder of the economic hardship facing many Nigerians.