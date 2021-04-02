Friday, April 02, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

“He Tried To Kiss Me,” Busty Lady Shares Ordeal At Job Interview

A Nigerian woman has taken to twitter to share her ordeal in a job interview she attended.

According to the woman, with username @Vannyllahh, while the interview was ongoing, the interviewer said he fell in love with her at first sight and attempted to kiss her.

“Went for an interview today and it was going well until the person Interviewing me said he had fallen in love with me at first sight and then tried to kiss me .

“I was taken aback by the attempt and I just left there,” she twitted.

