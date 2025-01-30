Happening Now:  VP Shettima Attends Gender Inclusion Conference in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja to attend the 2025 Gender Inclusion Conference.

During the event, he will officially launch Project #SheIsIncluded, a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing gender gaps in Nigeria’s economic and financial sectors.

The Vice President was welcomed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, along with other senior government officials.

The conference, themed “Breaking Barriers, Building Resilience for Sustainable Women’s Economic and Financial Inclusion,” will outline plans to reach women in all 774 local government areas.

This initiative is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to empower women as key leaders in Africa’s anticipated $29 trillion economy by 2050.

Details later

