Half of Africans Living With Diabetes Are Unaware of the Disease – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that half the people living with diabetes type 2 in many African settings are unaware of their disease and are not receiving treatment.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti made this known in his message during the commemoration of this year’s World Diabetes Day.

Since diabetes can potentially strike any family, the WHO scribe said that awareness of the signs, symptoms and risk factors is important to help detect it early, as this is important for preventing complications.

With a focus on “the family and diabetes”, the theme underscores the impact of diabetes on individuals and families, and the important role they play in the prevention and control of the disease.

Diabetes is a serious, persistent disease in which blood sugar is elevated.

This may either be due to the pancreas not producing enough insulin (type 1 diabetes), or the body being unable to effectively use the insulin it produces (type 2 diabetes).

Over 90% of diabetes is type 2 diabetes. If not well controlled, diabetes may cause blindness, kidney failure, lower limb amputations and other complications.

Since 1980, the occurrence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically in all countries of all income levels.

The African Region has experienced a six-fold increase, from 4 million in 1980 to 25 million in 2014, this, the WHO said is due to aging populations and lifestyle changes, including unhealthy diets and a lack of physical activity.

Overweight and obesity are the strongest risk factors for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other noncommunicable diseases.

While family genes can be the cause of diabetes, family support can be a key benefit for people with diabetes.

For instance, Moeti explained that families can choose to buy and serve healthy and balanced diets, encourage participation in physical activity, and promote healthy living environments.

Having diabetes can also drain family finances when people with diabetes have to pay out of their own pockets for treatment.

Disability or premature death due to diabetes can push families into poverty. Diabetes is also a huge burden on the health care system and the national economy.

However, world leaders agreed to take responsibility themselves for their countries’ effort to prevent and treat noncommunicable diseases, including diabetes.

They committed to implement public education and awareness campaigns to empower individuals and families with information and education to prevent diseases like type 2 diabetes, and ensure that people have access to early detection, diagnosis and treatment.

He urged governments at all levels to accelerate access to such services for everyone, through people-centred primary health care and universal health coverage.

WHO has also promised to continue to support governments to improve the prevention and control of diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases.