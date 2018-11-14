Guns Hidden in Uncompleted Building Uncovered in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered some illegal and prohibited firearms in uncompleted buildings in Lagos.

The raids were targetted at uncompleted and unoccupied houses and plots of land at Road 1, Block 1, Plot 7, Victory Park Estate, Osapa London, Ilasan.

The police recovered five rifles inside an unoccupied shanty in the area. The guns recovered comprised of three European made pump action rifles numbers L926547, R268751 and P987707 respectively, one locally made double barrel rifle and one locally made single barrel rifle.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi has directed the ballistic arm of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti Yaba to commence investigation into the case.

He assured that the ‘mber’ months will remain peaceful in Lagos as the Command would continue to carry out intelligence and purpose-driven raids on all identified criminal spots in the state.

The CP added that the Command will continue to enforce the Inspector General of Police directive on mopping up of illegal and prohibited firearms, warning that anybody found in possession of such weapons would be diligently prosecuted.

Similarly, eleven armed robbery suspects were arrested at their hideout at Elemoro. Upon searching their den, detectives recovered one berretta pistol and two locally made pistols.

The Command promised that progress made in the investigations would be made public.