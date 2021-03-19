Gunmen Kill Army, Police Personnel, Cart Away Weapons In Anambra Multiple Attacks

Awka – Unknown Gunmen on Thursday reportedly attacked and killed Naval Officers at a naval post at Awkuzu junction axis of the Awka-Onitsha Expressway.
According to a source at the Awkuzu junction motor park close to the scene, the gunmen had stormed the junction at about 3PM and opened fire on the naval officers.
The source revealed that about three naval officers died from the attack while their sophisticated weapons were taken away by the hoodlums.
It was also gathered that some passersby sustained varying degrees of bullet wounds.
When TNC correspondent got to the scene of the incident at about 5pm, the area was deserted with bullet pellets scattered all over the place.
The Army or Naval authorities are yet to speak on the incident as at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, in another attack on a police patrol team at Okacha junction Neni, Anaocha local government area of Anambra state yesterday by unknown gunmen, three policemen were said to have been killed.
The assailants had also set a police truck at the junction ablaze and carted away guns belonging to the policemen.
According to an eye witness report, the hoodlums numbering over twenty with three sienna buses and motorcycles, were said to have engaged the police in a gun duel for over 30 minutes before the arrival of reinforcements from the state headquarters, forcing the hoodlums to escape.
Confirming the incident, the new spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said only two police operatives sustained gunshots injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
According to him, one of the policemen was confirmed dead at the hospital by a medical doctor.
He revealed that the state commissioner of police, CP Monday Kuryas had visited the scene for on the spot assessment, adding that investigation is ongoing to unravel perpetrators of the evil act and bring them to justice.
There have been increased attacks on police personnel across formations across Anambra State in recent months, with about 7 persons allegedly killed in the attacks.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.
