Gunmen Kill 25, Wound 4 in Plateau’s Bassa Community Attack

At least 25 people have been confirmed dead and four others injured after a deadly attack by armed men on Kimakpa Village in Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to intelligence sources, the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Monday. Residents reported that the attackers stormed the village and began shooting randomly.

Security forces, including the Nigerian Army, the Police, and the Mobile Police Force stationed in Miango, responded quickly to the distress call. They engaged the attackers in a gunfight and were able to repel them.

After the shootout, troops searched the area and found 25 bodies. Four injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A manhunt for the attackers is ongoing, with security forces combing nearby forests. Additional troops have also been deployed to the area to prevent further attacks.

