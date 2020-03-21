Gunmen kidnap 7 in Taraba after Gov. Ishaku’s return

Shortly after the celebrated return of Gov. Darius Ishaku after an 87-day absence from the State, seven persons were abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along Jalingo-Wukari road.

It was gathered that the victims are all from Ibbi town and were returning from Jalingo where they welcomed Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku.

The Taraba State governor returned to Jalingo on Thursday after spending 87 days outside the state.

He was received by a large crowd of residents and party supporters at the Danbaba Suntai Airport, Jalingo.

It was gathered that the victims were travelling in a bus with registration number, BBB640AA, when they ran into a roadblock mounted by the kidnappers along Wukari Federal high way at about 8.25 pm Thursday.

An eye witness, Muhammed Ibrahim, who was inside another bus and narrowly escaped, told our reporter that it was a convoy of about 10 vehicles, all returning from Jalingo where they received Governor Darius Ishaku at Jalingo Airport.

He said six vehicles in the convoy had passed but the bus conveying the seven abducted persons was halted by the gunmen.

He said the other vehicles, on sighting the roadblock, quickly turned back.

Ibrahim said the gunmen took the victims into the Forest.

He gave the names of the abducted persons as; Ali Bala, Murtala Ali Ada, Musa Suleiman and Sule Yusuf.

Others are; Ali Doctor, Alhaji Aminu Sani and Alhaji Dantani Kabawa.

He said the abductors have contacted families of the victims and demanded N100m ransom.

The spokesperson of Taraba State Police Command, DSP David Misal, said he is in Abuja now, saying he had no details of the incident.

He promised to provide details when he is briefed.