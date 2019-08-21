Gunmen Ambush Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy, Kill 3 Policemen, One Driver

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday attacked the convoy of the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Agbadu Akabe, killing three policemen.

The incident which also claimed the life of a civilian driver was said to have happened around 8 p. m as the deputy governor was heading to Abuja for the swearing-in of ministers scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

“When the escort commander was informed that there were suspected gunmen on the road, he stopped the convoy and took two other mobile police officers with him alongside the civilian driver to fend off the gunmen and open the road.

Upon hearing gunshots from an oncoming Hilux van, the gunmen took cover and ambushed the police officers and the driver killing all four,” a source said.

As at the time of filing this report, the corpses of the slain policemen and their driver were deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia.

When contacted, the Police spokesman in the state, Othman Ismaeel said the state police commissioner and other senior officers were at the scene of the incident as he was yet to be fully briefed.

Source: Wazobia Reporters