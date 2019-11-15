Guinea: one killed during clashes in mass anti-gov’t protest

A teenager was shot dead by Guinean police on Thursday as he tried to flee a crackdown on mass anti-government protest, his family and doctor said.

Alpha Souleymane Diallo,19, was reportedly caught up in the clashes. A doctor at the Amitie Hospital in Conakry confirmed he died from bullet wounds.

Hundreds of protesters draped in red, the color of the opposition, took to the streets of Conakry a day after President Alpha Conde confirmed parliamentary elections for February 2020.

The National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of politicians and activists opposed to a constitutional change that could let Conde seek a third term is leading the protest.

“The movement is getting stronger and stronger. We are here for that and everyone is motivated to go out and say ‘no’ to Alpha Condé, to say ‘no’ to the government, for the Guinean constitution. That’s it, that’s why we’re here today”, said FNDC activist, Haoulatou Bah.

For another FNDC activist, Siradio Sounkin “We, the Guinean youth, are protesting not to have the foundations of the Republic gagged to keep a man in power. We are not against him, we are against him remaining in the Supreme Judiciary beyond his term of office on 21 December 2020.”

Guinea has been shaken by violence during weeks of protests over suspicions by the opposition that President Alpha Conde is seeking a third term in office. The constitution bans this.

At least 18 civilians and a paramilitary policeman have been killed since October 14. Dozens of people have also been injured and more others have been arrested.

On Thursday, Amnesty International published a report with accusations of human rights abuses against the government ahead of the 2020 elections.

AFP