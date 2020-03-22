Groom makes good his threat, disgraces bride in Church

A man, who planned to ‘disgrace’ his fiancee of 10 years during their wedding, suddenly walked out of the altar during marriage vows, reports an online news medium, News Opera.

Aplang, who was dressed to the church with his best man, families, and relatives, shocked the church congregation who came to witness their wedding, when the Pastor of the church, located around NTA Jos, asked him to take his marriage vows.

When Aplang was asked on the altar by the pastor, do you take Judith as your wife for better and for worse, he replied no, the pastor repeated, do you take Judith as your wife for better and for worse, he replied, “Pastor, I hear, and understand English very well, but I said no”

Then the pastor asked him, but you are dressed and came ready for the wedding, he replied, “sorry, I made up my mind 10 years ago to disgrace her on this day”

Aplang, who after responding to the pastor walked out of the church immediately and was followed by his best man and his friends who drove out of the church premises.

Judith, the lady he was to get married to, collapsed inside the church and was taken to a private hospital around Plateau State Polytechnic for medical attention.

Efforts to reach the groom was unsuccessful, however, Peter Sani, the best man who narrated the incident to newsmen, said that was the embarrassing moment of his life.

According to Sani, Aplang has been a childhood friend and the bride has been a friend and sister too, they dated for over 12 years.

“I was in the church to serve as the best man, and also as a fulfilled man having witnessed their wedding, but I was shocked and embarrassed by what happened in the church today,” he said.

He added that this is not ordinary.

“Aplang confides in me on any issue, if he had the plan to walk out on the altar, I am very optimistic he would have told me, and so what happened today is unimaginable, I came out of the church shaking and weeping,” he added.