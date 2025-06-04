Grassroots Sports Can Curb Crime, Create Jobs – Aguata LG Boss Dr Oforbuike

The Executive Chairman of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Dr Chibueze Oforbuike, believes that with the right government and stakeholders’ commitment to grassroots sports development, the country can provide the opportunity for gainful youth engagement.

According to him, such positive engagement will keep young people’s minds away from crime and provide them with the means to earn a living and support their families.

Dr Oforbuike disclosed this in an exclusive chat with a TNC correspondent in Umuchu, Aguata LGA of the state, about his administration’s sports development strides.

Oforbuike, whose administration constructed the first-ever stadium in the council area, acknowledged that many Nigerians have grown to relevance from the grassroots, through the instrumentality of sports.

He noted the dearth of sports facilities and other enablers that could help develop the budding sports talents that abound in the communities, adding that this situation motivated his administration to embark on and complete the Umuchu Mini-stadium.

The facility, he noted, has provided the platform for hosting football competitions, sponsored by the government and private individuals, which have thrown up young talents in the communities of the council area.

“For us, we are very intentional about grassroots sports development. That was the motivation that spurred us to undertake the Umuchu Mini-Stadium.

“Also, my team and I had flagged off the construction of the spectators’ stand and the reserve benches at Community Secondary School, Akpo, under the Private Community Public Partnership, PCPP initiative. The community has already built the pitch and the peripherals, and the local government is taking up the other aspects of the field.

“We are trying hard to provide the necessary infrastructure that will make sports development possible. We also have a project like this at Igbo-Ukwu, which we want to begin soon.

“Last year, we were at Eziniifite where we commissioned a project like this, although a philanthropist, Chief Ikenna Obele, built it. So, we have not had it this good in Aguata, and we are really happy to see the impact of our efforts in this very critical area,” Oforbuike noted.

Expressing delight that some private individuals are already expressing interest in partnering with the Council’s administration to develop sports, the Aguata Mayor said they are open to partnering with individuals, public and private organisations to see that the sports sector is developed.

According to him, the PCPP initiative, introduced by the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, remains the surest means to develop the sports sector faster, since the government alone cannot muster enough resources to undertake the development.

“Although our efforts have been impactful in this regard, we recognize that there is still so much to do if we are to get sports to the level where it is supposed to be. The private sector must fully come in.

“Private individuals would have to support the government to take opportunities down to their respective localities.

“That is the way to go, and as a government, we are ready to go into any gainful partnership in this light,” Oforbuike enthused.