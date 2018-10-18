Grandmother kills 20-month-old baby in oven

A grandmother has been charged with first-degree murder after her

20-month-old granddaughter was found stabbed and burned inside an oven.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams identified the Mississippi woman

as 48-year-old Carolyn Jones. Earlier, Williams told reporters that

Jones had been taken in for questioning after the girl was found dead at

a home in the Mississippi Delta town of Shaw in the US on Monday night.

“I’ve been doing law enforcement for 25 or 26 years now,” Williams said.

“This is one of the most horrible things I’ve seen in doing law

enforcement. The hardest part … is to see a child victim.”

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain said

officials are still investigating the cause of the girl’s death and

whether she died before she was placed in the oven.

Her body has been sent to the state Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

Williams said autopsy results were not yet complete Tuesday afternoon.

Williams said Jones’s brother found the body Monday night and called

police in Shaw, a tow of about 2,000 people approximately 100 miles

northwest of Jackson. Police in turn called the sheriff’s office and

others for assistance.

Williams said Jones was living in the house where the girl was found and

no one else was there at the time the murder took place.

Authorities were less clear on what led up to the death.

The child was found inside a beige frame house in the north end of Shaw.

Police tape had surrounded part of the house while a stroller, a high

chair, and a trash barrel of toys including a scooter sat near the curb

in front of the house. Williams said those toys had belonged to the

child.