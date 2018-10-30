Governors to Meet over Minimum Wage Today

Zamfara State Governor and Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulaziz Yari, has said governors will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday, to discuss the national minimum wage and come up with a position.

Yari stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after an expanded Economic Management Team meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

VP Osinbajo and some governors had met at the villa to resolve the impasse between the organised labour and the government but unable to solve the puzzle.

“The position of the governors is not very clear to some of you – that we are willing to pay the amount but the issue is the capacity – the muscle to pay.

“We discussed that government has some numbers and eventually the committee has given some proposals but the governors have not come out with any amount. No work, no pay policy: Labour threatens to report FG to ILO. So, tomorrow, we are going to discuss with governors and say: look at what labour is sending.

“Look at the bill that was directed by the Minister of Labour and Employment to be sent to the NGF’s secretariat so that we can digest the content of the bill; discuss it and come up with our position as governors because we are critical partners on this,” Yari said.

Organised Labour has declared today, October 30, as national day of mourning over the way workers are treated in the country.

A communiqué issued at the end of its emergency meeting and signed by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and the General-Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, directed labour to commence an indefinite nationwide strike from November 6 if their cries and pleas are not attended to