Governor Zulum Inspects Lake Chad Clearance Project, Opens New Islamic College in Baga

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has inaugurated a new 48-classroom Integrated High Islamic College in Baga, Kukawa Local Government Area.

The school, unveiled on Friday, is designed to give almajirai a second chance at education by combining modern formal subjects with Islamic studies and vocational training.

Speaking at the event, Zulum said the initiative was part of his administration’s plan to tackle illiteracy and insecurity by empowering young people.

“We will introduce Mathematics and English so that non-formal education will be aligned with the formal system,” he explained. “Students will get quality education that qualifies them to sit for JAMB and gain admission into higher institutions.”

The governor also promised to provide one free meal per day to encourage students to remain in school.

This college is one of about 20 integrated schools built across the state under Zulum’s administration.

The Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, said students in Baga have already been given free uniforms, books, and other materials. He added that more supplies would be sent soon to meet demand.

Governor Zulum was joined at the ceremony by lawmakers, commissioners, and other senior officials.

Later in the day, Zulum inspected the Baga Chad Water Clearance Project, which is nearing completion. The project involves removing silt and weeds from river channels linking Baga to Lake Chad and the Republic of Chad.

According to the governor, the project will create over one million jobs in farming, fishing, and cross border trade.

“Once this clearance is completed, millions of jobs will return to our people,” Zulum said. “It will boost fishing, agriculture, and the movement of goods and services between Baga and Chad. This will be a real game changer for the economy.”

He also praised the federal government and the military for supporting the effort to reopen the waterways.