Governor Bago Commends Niger Foods for Large-Scale Farming in Niger State

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago praised Niger Foods for its farming efforts across Niger State on Monday, June 9, 2025.

During a visit to one of the company’s farms in Mokwa, the Governor, who is popularly known as the “Farmer Governor,” interacted with tractor operators and inspected corn crops that had already been planted.

He revealed that the current farm covers about 3,000 hectares, with plans to expand by another 150,000 hectares before the end of June 2025.

“We’ve started with about 3,000 hectares, and we’re aiming to reach 150,000 hectares before the end of June. Corn planting has begun, and the crops are looking good,” he said.

Governor Bago noted that Niger Foods is operating farms not only in Mokwa but also in several other local government areas across the state. He commended their progress and said the farming operations are going very well.