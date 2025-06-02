Governor Alia Cannot Surrender APC Structure To SGF Akume -CPS

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State is firmly seeking control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) political structures in the state as he eyes a second term in the 2027 governorship race.

This was made known by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Kula, on Monday in Makurdi, where he stated that the governor is unapologetic about his intention to consolidate political control ahead of the next elections.

“As the leader of the APC in Benue, the governor needs the party structures to remain in charge of affairs within the party,” Kula said.

He challenged those questioning the governor’s motives, especially with respect to Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), asking what role Akume plans to play in the 2027 elections.

“I over heard people say that the Governor should not border about party structures that our father, Sen George Akume the SGF was the one who gave him his structures that he was able to win the primaries in 2023.

“The SGF wanted to enthrone the governor, so he held strongly the structures of the party and eventually used it to help whoever he wanted, which in this case is Gov Alia.

“Agreed that he gave him the ticket and the people refused to vote him, will we be talking about party structures today?

“So the governor was the one with the flag. Today people seems to be saying we are happy with the way you have started so go for another term.

“The governor too seems to be nodding in that direction and because the people are calling on him to run again, he needs the structures to win his second term.

“The governor needs the structures and he is not hiding it. He needs the structures to consolidate on the gains of the first term.

“Now some people want him to surrender the structures to Akume, what is Akume contesting for in 2027? What does he want the structures for? Is there anything he is not telling Nigerians or Benue people?” he said.

Kula emphasized that Alia holds deep respect for those who played a part in his rise to power but made it clear that his loyalty lies with the electorate who voted him into office.

“The governor is not against anybody. He is not ungrateful to those who helped him to be governor. All he is saying is that I have a mandate, a covenant with the people, please allow me to deliver on this covenant, that is all.

“And them some people are not happy. They want him to be taking instructions from them. If he wants to give anybody appointment, he must consult them.

“It is unheard of that you want to appoints 17 commissioners and somebody will sit alone and send 15 names, attached portfolios and say go and announce the list.

“Yes they are also indigenes of the State but may not share the same vision with the you.

“If you want to respect somebody or show gratitude there are many ways to do that. Somebody must not run government with you for you to show gratitude. This are two different things.

“So Fr Alia is not against anybody, those who are not comfortable with him they have their reasons. So if God himself cannot satisfy everybody how can Fr Alia a mere mortal do so.

“The governor was elected by the people and the people who elected him are still alive. This is a memorandum. The people will assess his efforts so far and decide and not an individual of few people.

“The few stakeholders cannot represent the entire state. It is not possible. Yes they may have decisions to make but the same party they belong to Fr Alia is the leader of the party in the state.” he said.

The CPS further reiterated that Governor Alia, being a Catholic priest, remains fully conscious of his responsibilities in public office and would eventually return to the pulpit after politics.

“Fr Alia is conscious of this. He respects everybody that helped him to become governor but them saying that he should leave governance into their hands is something he will regret tomorrow if he does that.

“Because he has a story to tell tomorrow between him, his God and the electorates that elected him. Remember he is a priest and will return back to the pulpit. Revd Fr Moses Adasu our former governor did same.” he said.