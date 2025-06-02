Government Plays War Drums For Firm Over N1.2bn Unpaid Tax

The Cross River State Government has issued a stern warning to Bao Yao Iron and Steel Company over its failure to remit a tax debt of N1.2 billion to the state.

The warning came from Mr. Ayi Bassey, Director of Compliance at the Cross River State Internal Revenue Service (IRS), during an enforcement visit to the company’s facility in Calabar on Monday.

Bassey explained that despite multiple lawful notifications and demands, the company has continued to ignore its tax obligations to the state.

“We have served them demand notice, final demand notice; for four periods they have been issued pre-action notices and they have done nothing to show they have a responsibility to the state.

“As a service, we view this as a deliberate attempt on the part of the management of the company to undermine the developmental efforts of the present administration in the state.

“We have placed the non compliance stickers as our final demand to them, beyond this, we will take necessary steps to ensure we enforce compliance,” he stated.

Also speaking, Mr. Emmanuel Esira, Director of Legal Services and Enforcement at the state IRS, said the visit was a formal move to notify the company of its tax debt.

According to him, “the tax we are asking for are deductions from staff salaries that have not been remitted to the tax authorities in the state since 2009.

“The notification stickers will be on their premises until they comply and if they don’t respond, we will take further actions.”

He appealed to other companies operating within Cross River to avoid reaching the point where enforcement stickers are posted on their facilities before they fulfill their tax duties.