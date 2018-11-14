Gov. Okowa Promises Super Eagles  $25,000 Per Goal Against South Africa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has promised to give Super Eagles players $25,000 for every goal scored during their encounter with the South African team.

The Eagles are playing against South Africa this Saturday, November 17, in the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

The Nigerian team are currently camped in Asaba, Delta State in preparation for the crucial clash against the ‘Bafana Bafana’ translated to mean ‘the Boys the Boys.’

It would be recalled that Coach Gernot Rohr’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at the Uyo International Stadium in 2017. Though, they sit atop of Group E with nine points, one point better than Stuart Baxter’s men, this weekend’s game will determine who finishes atop of the log.

“I am pleased to have the Super Eagles here in Asaba. We hope you make Asaba your home, and as a people, we will begin to follow your progress even more closely,” Okowa said during his surprise visit to the Eagles’ camp.

“We appreciate the giant strides Nigerian football is making and commend the leadership of the NFF for making Delta State part of its success story.

“For every goal scored by the Super Eagles in Johannesburg on Saturday, we pledge a reward of $25,000.

“Please don’t put a limit to the number of goals you score on Saturday; try and score as many as possible,” he stated.

The governor also promised to host the team when they return to the country as they will be playing a test game against Uganda on Tuesday, November 20.

NFF Boss, Amaju Pinnick, was on the Governor’s entourage at the Super Eagles’ training camp.