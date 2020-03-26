Gov. Moh’d’s sibling kidnapped in Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed’s elder brother Yaya Adamu, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Reports say he was kidnapped at about 7.39 pm at Unguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis and taken to an unknown destination while nothing has been heard from the kidnappers.

According to a reliable source at the Government House who confirmed the unfortunate incident, efforts are on to trace the hideout of the kidnappers.

All efforts to get Bauchi State Police Command to react to the development was not successful.

Gov. Bala Mohammed has just recently been confirmed positive to Coronavirus and is currently in Isolation after coming in contact with Atiku Abubakar’s son, Mohammed.