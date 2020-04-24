Gov Lalong extends lockdown, 1 case recorded in Plateau

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong has extended the lockdown by another one week, even as the State recorded its first case.

In a state broadcast Thursday, Lalong stated that “the total lockdown will be relaxed from Midnight of Thursday 23rd April 2020 to 12th Midnight of Sunday 26th April 2020 to enable people again re-stock their homes. Thereafter, the total lockdown will resume on Monday 27th April 2020”.

Lalong also directed the installation of CCTV cameras as well as discreet monitoring to monitor happenings around the official borders and identify the loopholes.

According to the governor, violators of the lockdown order were tried in Mobile Courts while some who came from other States were quarantined.

“From the commencement of the second phase of the lockdown, we have arrested, tried and convicted 769 violators. This brings to a total of 1,607 convictions so far”, he disclosed.

“We have investigated 231 cases and quarantined 221 people who came in from States with COVID-19 cases in our facilities in Heipang and Mangu. Thirty-three (33) others have been discharged from self-isolation.

“Of all the investigated cases, none has been confirmed positive, and we are currently awaiting seven more results. We have equally activated isolation centres in Shendam and Pankshin as we continue to build our capacity to handle this challenge”, Lalong stated.

Also, Gov. Lalong, who is the Chairman, Northern Governors Forum (NGF), has ordered the evacuation of Almajiris to their respective states.

“Considering the grave danger that Almajiri children are exposed to as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, I am directing the immediate profiling and return of all Almajiris from Plateau State to their respective States of origin to join their families and guardians. Accordingly, I have set up a Committee for the immediate profiling and return of Almajiris to be headed by Brig. General Salihu Inusa (rtd).

“This action is in tandem with the resolution of the Northern Governors Forum, which agreed to act in unison to protect these vulnerable children and further reduce the chances for the spread of the disease”, he stated.

Meanwhile, a lady said to have come from Kano was arrested by the COVID-19 Task Force and a sample of her blood was taken for test after quarantining her.

The result of her test by the National Veterinary Research Institute Vom, showed she was positive, hence becoming the first COVID-19 case in Plateau State.