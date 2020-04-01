Gov. Ishaku orders close down of markets, bans Sunday worship and Friday prayers

Gov. Ishaku had in a press briefing Tuesday, announced the closure of markets places and worship centres.

The Deputy governor, Enrg. Haruna Manu said the earlier directives of stay at home wasn’t adhered to.

The Governor outlined several measures taken by the Taraba state government in making sure Taraba State was free from any case of the Coronavirus.

According to him, there was no single reported case of the virus in the State and “we are determined to keep it that way, with your support and with Almighty God on our side”.

He added: “We are however not complacent, as robust and proactive measures have already been put in place to contain the spread of the virus to any part of the State”.

Part of the measures taken to deal with the issue include:

The constitution of a technical committee made up of medical personnel and seasoned technocrats. The committee has been provided with the enabling environment to perform its assignment without hindrance.

To adopt the Simple, universal acceptable hygienic protocol such as no handshake, no hugging, washing of hands, use of sanitizers and maintaining social distancing among other similar measures

The ban on the public gathering of not more than 20 persons is still in place to safeguard the lives of all citizens.

The Governor has engaged the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN and the Muslim Council which led to the decision to restrict large gatherings in places of worships for now. The leadership of the two religious organizations have also communicated the decision to their local government branches.

“We have taken the bold step of closing down all our interstate borders to restrict movement into the State. By this address, I am reiterating the earlier directive that the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps must enforce strict compliance to this Executive Order.

“The Government apart from closing down all Schools also directed civil servants on Grade levels 1-12 to remain at home for now.

“Government has now directed markets and shops in the State to prepare a close-down, effective from Wednesday, 1st April 2020 by 11 pm, except those that provide essential services like pharmacies, food stores and petrol service stations. Let me Caution that these measures should not be allowed to cause panic buying or be used by shop owners to hoard or hike the prices of goods and services.

“The situation is not beyond our capacity: we have taken precautions by stocking drugs, protective gears and hand sanitizers. We have also identified and equipped designated isolation centres”, Manu concluded.