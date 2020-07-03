Gov. El-rufai welcomes 16 young Nigerians for leadership programme in Kaduna

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai, will in August receive 16 young Nigerians who will be participating in the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship, a leadership capacity building programme for young people, the governor stated in his Twitter handle.

“It is my pleasure to unveil the 16 young Nigerians selected for the third cohort of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship, our leadership capacity building programme for young people. We look forward to welcoming them to Kaduna next month…,” he tweeted.

According to the list he displayed, the 16 young people from across different states include: Omolara Daniel-Ogun, Muhammad Mubarak Abdulkarim- Kogi, Rahila Ibrahim Ahmad- Nasarawa, Sadat Mohammed-Taraba, Shamsuddeen Magaji- Kebbi, Hamisu Adamu Dandajeh-Kaduna, Tolulope Adetunji- Oyo, Uchenna Nkwonta- Anambra, Albert Kure- Kaduna, Mahmud Muhammad Abdullahi- Kaduna, Oyinkansola Odidi- Ondo, Didam Laah- Kaduna, Zahila Abdulhamid Lawal- Kano, Bernice Abeku- Kaduna, Victoria Laura, Dogo- Kaduna, Zahara’u Yunusa- Kogi.