Gov el-Rufai relaxes curfew in parts of Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has selectively varied the 24-hour curfew declared on Sunday in Kaduna metropolis and other parts of the state with immediate effect.

This follows a meeting of the Kaduna State Security Council which received reports and deliberated on the security situation. Following the review, the Security Council recommended that the curfew in Kasuwan Magani and Kujama is relaxed so that people can move between 6am and 5pm. Hence, the curfew remains but will now be enforced from dusk to dawn – from 5pm to 6am.

The State Security Council determined that threats continue in Kabala West, Kabala Doki, Sabon-Tasha, Narayi and Maraban Rido within Kaduna Metropolis where attacks on places of worship were either attempted overnight or contemplated. Therefore, the Security Council decided that the 24-hour curfew should remain in these places, and will be vigorously enforced.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan said that any individual that violates will be arrested while security agencies have been directed to engage any hoodlums or unauthorised groups with appropriate force.

For the rest of Kaduna metropolis, the Security Council has noted an improvement in the security situation, and therefore decided that a window be provided for residents to be able to restock on essentials.

Therefore, the curfew in the rest of Kaduna Metropolis is relaxed from 1pm to 5pm, Tuesday, to enable all markets, shops and businesses to open and operate. Security agents will patrol and protect the markets to ensure safety and deal with any attempts by hoodlums to engage in criminal conduct. The 24-hour curfew in Kaduna Metropolis will be re-imposed from 5pm, Tuesday till further notice.

According to the SA, the Security Council regrets the inconvenience to residents but the obligation to secure lives and property necessitates an uncompromising approach adding that government would continue to monitor the situation and make further announcements.