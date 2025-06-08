Gov. Alia, What Is Really Causing Insecurity in Benue?

When your people are dying, you don’t trade their blood for political correctness. You don’t distort their reality for diplomatic ease. And you certainly don’t go on national television to erase their pain with careless words.

But that is what Governor Hyacinth Alia did yesterday on Channels TV and it’s not the first time. In a string of bewildering statements, the Governor of Benue State has continued to cast shadows over a tragedy that demands urgent light. He has, with shocking ease, downplayed massacres, shifted blame to victims, and shielded those long suspected of complicity in the violence. His words are not just embarrassing, they’re dangerous.

He claimed that the killings in Benue are being orchestrated by top politicians in Abuja.

But let’s pause and think what exactly are we doing with statements like this?

As a people under siege, we should be building alliances, not burning bridges. We should be pleading our case before the conscience of the nation, not painting Abuja as a faceless villain with sweeping, unproven accusations. Words like these might win sympathy in the moment, but they close the door to long-term solutions.

If we alienate everyone outside Benue especially those who hold the keys to security, policy, and national coordination who do we think will come to our aid? Who will speak for us in high places? Who will even listen?

This is not the time for conspiracy theories. This is the time for precision, strategy, and diplomacy. Yes, we are angry. Yes, we are wounded. But anger must be channelled into action, not isolation. If we keep pointing fingers instead of forging partnerships, we may end up alone in a fight we cannot win by ourselves.

Leadership is not about venting,it’s about vision. And vision sees beyond emotions. It sees the need for bridges, even when everything in us wants to burn them.

Benue needs help, not headlines. Let’s not push away the very hands that could pull us out of this nightmare.

From saying Benue is “relatively peaceful,” to describing mass killings as “skirmishes”; from blaming Benue people for allegedly killing Fulani cattle, to absolving foreign herdsmen because their “Fulfulde is different” the governor is not just fumbling the narrative. He is sabotaging it.

Even more disturbing is the accusation that National Assembly members from Benue invited killers from Niger Republic to attack their own people. That statement is not just reckless,it is absurd, inflammatory, and bereft of logic. How can an elected leader make such a weighty claim without proof and expect to be taken seriously by the world?

This is not just about politics. This is about survival. Every time the governor speaks like this, he chips away at the fragile wall of empathy that Benue has built across the country and the globe. His words provide cover for murderers and confusion for those who might otherwise come to our aid. He is exonerating the very groups like Miyetti Allah that have openly claimed responsibility for attacks in our communities.

And while one may attempt to excuse these comments as the result of pressure it is not enough. Because the people of Benue are not looking for explanations,they are looking for leadership. Leadership that defends, not deflects. Leadership that listens, not lectures.

If the office is too heavy, let his spokespersons speak. Let professionals craft the message. Let truth and caution guide every word, because right now, the governor is costing us more than credibility; he’s costing us lives.

We are being turned into a national caricature, our pain reduced to soundbites and our mourning mocked by misrepresentation. Meanwhile, those who kill us continue to move, undeterred and in full daylight.

So I ask again: Governor Alia, what is really causing insecurity in Benue? If you say it’s not herdsmen, not bandits, not organized militia then tell us, who is killing us? Call the names in black and white.

When a leader speaks in riddles while his people bury their dead, something is terribly wrong. A claim so weighty, yet so hollow.

Governor, if you know them, call their names. This is no time for shadowboxing.

You cannot throw a grenade of accusation into the air and then pretend your hands are clean. Who are these politicians? Which of them is sponsoring the killers of our people? Speak plainly, or stop speaking at all. The people deserve truth, not theatre.

The blood of Benue sons and daughters has soaked our soil enough. We’re tired of vague insinuations and conspiratorial whispers. Say it in black and white, no codes, no metaphors, no political dancing around corpses.

If what you said is true, then silence is complicity. But if it is not, then you have just handed the real killers a pardon wrapped in propaganda.

The world is watching. The people are listening. And history is recording. So, Governor Alia, for the sake of those already in the grave and the ones fighting to stay alive, name names or hold your peace.

And while you’re at it, please tell us who you’re trying to protect with these stories that shift the focus from our dead to your defenders.

We would pray. But prayers must meet action, and time is not on our side.

Benue is bleeding. And this is no time to be tongue-tied or truth-blind.

Stephanie Shaakaa

shaakaastephanie@yahoo.com

08034861434