Google invests $670 million to expand data centre in Finland

Google has announced it will open another data center in Finland, investing heavily in the new facility.

The company is investing €600 million ($670 million) in the center, according to Reuters, which will be based in the town of Hamina.

The expansion in Finland comes as Google is pushing into video gaming with its new streaming service Stadia, which will allow players to access the action through the web without expensive consoles or personal computers. Stadia runs through the company’s YouTube video-streaming platform and requires the data-center network to function.

“The demand for Google services is growing daily and we are building our data center infrastructure to match this demand,” said Antti Jarvinen, Google’s country head for Finland.

Google’s Hamina complex will be powered by renewable energy acquired from three new wind farms in the Nordic nation, it said last year.