Good Friday: Soludo sues for forgiveness for all, sacrifice for the needy

As Christians the world over mark Good Friday today, they have been charged to demonstrate the true essence of our discipleship by reflecting and acting upon the two key messages of forgiveness and sacrifice.

Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Chukwuma Soludo gave the admonition in a Good Friday message.

According to the message, the Lenten season has been a 40 – day period of prayer, penance, fasting, repentance and almsgiving and Good Friday is the sorrowful and highest demonstration of Agape Love on the Cross of Calvary by Jesus Christ.

“Today’s crucifixion and death of our saviour, Jesus Christ, on the Cross is the ultimate sacrifice for our sins. In Matthew 5:44, our Lord admonishes us: ‘But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven.’ On the Cross today, Jesus lives out the true meaning of His teaching. He asks for unconditional forgiveness even for His cruel crucifiers: “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing” (Luke 23: 34).

“As true followers of Christ, I ask us to demonstrate the true essence of our discipleship by reflecting and acting upon the two key messages of forgiveness and sacrifice.

Professor Soludo noted that with the lockdown of the global economy being unprecedented with more hardship anticipated, this is the time for Christians to be their neighbour’s keeper.

“Let us support the Federal Government, Governor Willie Obiano and all our governors in their bid to navigate us through the tough times ahead. Anyone, fortunate enough not to be infected with the Coronavirus should sacrifice something today and the days ahead in thanksgiving. Let us live for one another, just as Christ lived and died for our sake.

“May we all also become lighter by forgiving those who have trespassed against us. Bitterness and hate weigh down our souls. On my part, I ask for the forgiveness of anyone whom I may have offended. As an imperfect mortal, I ask for your forgiveness and prayers. On the other hand, I hereby forgive all those who have offended me, including those who publicly lied against me in the last few days. As Jesus demands of us in the gospel of Matthew as quoted above, I will also be praying for those who consider themselves as my enemies,” Soludo said.

He acknowledged that the essence of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is to remind all mortals of the transient nature of their life here on earth.

According to him, “No one knows the number of hours, or months or years left for us here on earth. It is not how long but how well. Jesus spent a short time on earth but changed it for good. May He give us the grace to spend each minute of our remaining life, in collaboration with others, to leave this world better than we met it.”