Ghana’s Cedi Leads 2025 Global Currencies, Thanks to Oil, Gold & Reforms

Ghana’s cedi currency is doing amazingly well in 2025, beating all the other currencies of the world on the back of a mix of better commodity revenues, sound monetary policy, and astute international assistance.

Having just recently survived a crippling economic downturn and debt default, Ghana has now emerged as an emerging market poster child for rebound as its cedi has appreciated by nearly 50 percent against the US dollar since January.

The year began promisingly, with the cedi at around GH₵15 to the dollar. Today, it’s at almost GH₵10m, reflecting not only investors’ restored confidence but also a broader structural shift in Ghana’s economic landscape.

This reversal is especially notable since in 2022, the cedi was the worst-performing currency in the world, depreciating by more than half during a period of inflationary crisis and fiscal distress. This sharply contrasting series of events is a credit to the government’s prudent macroeconomic management and the nation’s intelligent leveraging of its natural resource endowments.

Central Bank Policy and Investor Confidence

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has taken the lead in cedi stabilisation using unorthodox and aggressive policy actions. While inflation relaxed to 21.2 percent in April 2025, the central bank is yet to relax its defenses. It shocked markets in March by lifting the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 28 percent, demonstrating it will do anything to attract foreign investment and stability in the currency.

BoG also rationalized its foreign exchange operation by acquiring auctions in the spot market forex. The new system reduced speculation, increased the availability of dollars to enterprises, and discouraged long-term hoarding that had driven currency volatility.

Governor Johnson Asiama has maintained that stability can be a dynamic phenomenon. He claims that the adjustment of exchange rates must be dynamic as a function of the overall goals of competitiveness, export viability, and economic resilience.

Gold and Oil: Economic Game Changers

The natural resources of Ghana have been at the forefront of the resurgence of the cedi. Ghana’s rise to become the world’s sixth-largest gold producer has brought in windfall revenues. With gold prices globally shooting up from $2,000 an ounce in 2024 to more than $3,400 in mid-2025, Ghana’s exports in gold rose from $7.6 billion to $11.6 billion in one year.

The government’s local pre-export sale of gold in cedis has also added to local reserves. Local reserves have grown three times since 2023 to 31 tons from 9 tons. The buildup has also ended up in foreign exchange reserves, which hit a historical high of $11.4 billion as of March 2025.

Besides gold, non-traditional sector exports and oil have propelled a record surplus worth $4.3 billion in 2024, flooding the market with liquidity and further supporting the local currency.

IMF Support and Fiscal Discipline

The three-year IMF program in the form of the $3 billion bailout has been front-running in rebasing investor confidence and fiscal discipline. The government has launched a series of austerity, which has featured freezing ₵65 billion in arrears payments and falling Treasury bill yields from 28 percent to 15 percent.

These actions have eased debt burdens and shown real dedication to macroeconomic stability. Political stability during the rule of President John Mahama and the reformist government has also stabilized markets.

Looking Ahead

Though solid cedi performance has been endorsed, experts warn against monetary easing loosening too fast. Inflation remains above the target band of 6 to 10 percent for the central bank. Sudden cutting of interest rates is feared to stimulate fresh inflation pressure or currency attacks on the cedi.

Despite this, Ghana’s recent past is a very strong story of economic comeback. From currency meltdown to world best performer, the 2025 experience of the cedi encapsulates the strength of hard work in fiscal stewardship, prudent deployment of natural endowments, and hard work in central banking. It is one of resilience, reform, and reawakened national pride.