Ghanaian Investors Storm Nigerian High Commission Over Alleged Police, EFCC Harassment

Hundreds of Ghanaian investors and community members on Wednesday stormed the Nigerian High Commission in Abuja, protesting what they called “systematic harassment, intimidation, and rights violations” by the Nigeria Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Our businesses are being hounded at every turn,” said Kojo Mensah, a lead developer of the River Park Estate project in Abuja.

The demonstrators accused Nigerian authorities of arbitrary arrests, baseless police summons, and relentless intimidation, despite efforts to resolve the dispute since 2012.

Brandishing placards that read “Hands Off Ghanaian Investors!” and “Tinubu, Mahama: Intervene Now!”, the protesters demanded the removal of Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, alleging a targeted crackdown on Ghanaian-owned businesses.

“We demand urgent diplomatic action from President Bola Tinubu and President John Mahama to end this injustice,” they said.