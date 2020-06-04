George Floyd: US Embassy in Nigeria warns citizens of impending danger

The United States of America’s Embassy in Nigeria has warned its citizens not to visit its consulate office in Lagos, over a planned protest against the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd, an African-American man, was killed on Monday by a white Minneapolis police officer.

His death has sparked protests across the US, with the American government imposing a curfew in over 25 states.

On Tuesday, some Nigerians also protested at the US Embassy in Abuja.

However, in an alert published on its website, the US Embassy advised its citizens to avoid areas surrounding the US consulate office building.

“The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos has received reports that demonstrators plan to gather in front of the Consulate on Wednesday, June 03, 2020, to protest current events in the United States.

“Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and possibly escalate into violence.

“Avoid the areas of Walter Carrington Crescent, the U.S. Consulate General office building, and surrounding areas. Avoid demonstrations and large crowds.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates. Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Nigerian visa. Review your personal security plans. Wear a mask when in public spaces to protect yourself and others from the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” it read.