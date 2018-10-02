Gas Flaring And Kachikwu’s Threat

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, without any
shadow of the doubt, typifies a man committed to bringing the Nigerian
pollution riddled oil and gas sector out of the wood. Apart from his
past actions that support this assertion, his recent threat at the
Buyers’ Forum/stakeholders’ Engagement organized by the Gas
Aggregation Company of Nigeria in Abuja further supports my voiced
opinion. In his words;
‘I have said to the Department of Petroleum Resources, beginning from
next year, we are going to get quite frantic about this (ending gas
flaring in Nigeria) and companies that cannot meet with extended
periods –the issue is not how much you can pay in terms of fines for
gas flaring, the issue is that you would not produce. We need to begin
to look at the foreclosing of licenses’’
Indeed to address the age-long challenges facing the crude oil host
communities, the present administration had upon the assumption of
office in 2015 initiated/taken appreciable steps that were observably
heartening. Telling examples of such includes the enactment of Gas
Flare prohibition and punishment) Act 2016, an act that among other
things made provisions prohibit gas flaring in any oil and gas
production operation, blocks, fields, onshore or offshore, and gas
facility treatment plants in Nigeria. This is in addition to the
recently launched National Gas Flare Commercialization Programme
(NGFCP, a programme that is according to the Federal Government aimed
at achieving the flares-out agenda/zero routine gas flaring in Nigeria
by 2020 and not without technical, economic commercial and development
standpoints.
However, while the efforts of the Federal Government are commendable;
some questions immediately come to mind. For instance, apart from
Kachikwu’s comment not being the first time, Nigerians are greeted
with such moves which never come to fruition, Nigerians with critical
interest and the watching world would like to know the arrangement on
ground geared towards providing enabling environment/incentive that
will aid the directive?.
Again, beyond ending gas flaring, which is just a part of the whole,
the Minister did not tell us, and Nigerians have not asked about the
plan (both short and long-term) the administration has for the
visibly degraded environment by crude oil exploration related
activities, the heavily contaminated shallow and underground water,
and the exploited communities and region.
To many, not taking cognizance of the above crucial issues by the
Federal Government is but a clear indication that they (the Federal
Government) have not absorbed enough lessons from history, and in the
historian’s phrase, is doomed to repeating the mistakes that have
already been made-as the list of actions not yet taken by the Federal
Government to make the oil sector function prominently remains lengthy.
Adding context to this discourse, the major reason why gas is usually
flared is that when crude oil is extracted from onshore and offshore
oil wells it brings with it raw natural gas to the surface and where
natural gas transportation, pipelines, and infrastructure are lacking,
like in the case of Nigeria this gas is instead burned off or flared
as a waste product as this is the cheapest option and this been since
the 1950s when the crude oil was first discovered in commercial
quantity in Nigeria.
And successive administration’s has made ceaseless attempts to end
flaring beginning with the 1979 Associated Gas Re-injection Act which
summarily prohibited gas flaring and also fixed the flare-out deadline
for January 1, 1984. ‘However, this was not to be as the deadline was
moved to December 2003, then 2006, to January and then December 2008’.
In the same style and span, precisely on July 2nd, 2009, the Nigerian
Senate passed a Gas Flaring (Prohibition and Punishment) Bill 2009 (SB
126) into Law fixing the flare-out deadline for December 31, 2010- a
date that slowly but inevitably failed. Not stopping at this point,
the FG made another attempt in this direction by coming up with the
Petroleum Industry Bill which fixed the flare-out deadline for 2012-
the rest is his.
Without fail, one undisputable position looking at the 1969 Petroleum
Act (as amended) relevant to impact on environmental pollution,
schedule 24 of the Petroleum Act empowers the Minister to revoke any
oil prospecting license or oil mining lease if, in his opinion, the
licensee or lessee does not conduct operations with good oil field
practice or has failed to furnish such operational reports as the
minister may lawfully require.
Yet, thinking that the purported threat will solve the challenge posed
by pollution can only but meet with mirage as it is not the only
monster that needs to be tamed in order to have a pollution free
environment. Such fears cannot be regarded as unfounded as pollution
from oil spillages/wastewater from the activities of the oil industry
has become a reality that Nigerians worry about.
The truth of this world is that aside gas flaring; oil
spillages/wastewater challenge has become a silent but visible source
of misery and among the most serious of the strategic environmental
threats currently facing the country.
Definitely, the question may be asked as to if this is the true
position of things, why industry waste and contamination of
underground water is not being discussed as gas flaring? The response
to this question is that pollution from gas flaring is usually
sensational and obvious for all to see. But groundwater contamination
resulting from events such as spillage/other wastes is more dangerous
but not easily noticed.
Also fuelling the belief why shallow/groundwater contamination is not
giving attention despite its insidious effect on human lives, animals
and the agricultural production, is that regulation (40) of the
Petroleum (Drilling and Production) Act (as amended) which provides
for the storage of waste by the operators in compliance with safety
regulations was curiously silent on the consequences of failure to
comply; a provision that has given the operators the opportunity for
‘’self regulation.
Erovie Community in Ozoro Delta State where an oil company operating
in the locality surreptitiously buried toxic waste in abandoned oil
well and refused to evacuate some until it became a health hazard and
destroyed agricultural prospects in the writer’s views stands as a
telling example of the failure of these asymmetrical provisions and
by extension, that of the government.
What is majorly fanning the nation’s environmental pollution crisis in
the writer’s views is that when it comes to enforcing environmental
laws, Nigerian Government consistently chooses special interest over
its obligation to protect the people from pollution. It regularly
ignores scientific evidence in favour of unproven assertions generated
by the beneficiaries of the crisis.
And, without minding what others may say, efforts to solving these
challenges posed by pollution in Nigeria orchestrated by oil mining
activities should among other actions include the Government adopting
a holistic approach that will pave way for the Petroleum Industry
Governance Bill to see the light of the day. This is a little
beginning that will appreciably guarantee pollution-free Nigeria as
well as settle the rifts between the oil Majors and their host
communities.
Jerome- Mario, a Journalist/Researcher wrote in via; jeromeutomi@yahoo.com