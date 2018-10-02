Gas Flaring And Kachikwu’s Threat

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, without any

shadow of the doubt, typifies a man committed to bringing the Nigerian

pollution riddled oil and gas sector out of the wood. Apart from his

past actions that support this assertion, his recent threat at the

Buyers’ Forum/stakeholders’ Engagement organized by the Gas

Aggregation Company of Nigeria in Abuja further supports my voiced

opinion. In his words;

‘I have said to the Department of Petroleum Resources, beginning from

next year, we are going to get quite frantic about this (ending gas

flaring in Nigeria) and companies that cannot meet with extended

periods –the issue is not how much you can pay in terms of fines for

gas flaring, the issue is that you would not produce. We need to begin

to look at the foreclosing of licenses’’

Indeed to address the age-long challenges facing the crude oil host

communities, the present administration had upon the assumption of

office in 2015 initiated/taken appreciable steps that were observably

heartening. Telling examples of such includes the enactment of Gas

Flare prohibition and punishment) Act 2016, an act that among other

things made provisions prohibit gas flaring in any oil and gas

production operation, blocks, fields, onshore or offshore, and gas

facility treatment plants in Nigeria. This is in addition to the

recently launched National Gas Flare Commercialization Programme

(NGFCP, a programme that is according to the Federal Government aimed

at achieving the flares-out agenda/zero routine gas flaring in Nigeria

by 2020 and not without technical, economic commercial and development

standpoints.

However, while the efforts of the Federal Government are commendable;

some questions immediately come to mind. For instance, apart from

Kachikwu’s comment not being the first time, Nigerians are greeted

with such moves which never come to fruition, Nigerians with critical

interest and the watching world would like to know the arrangement on

ground geared towards providing enabling environment/incentive that

will aid the directive?.

Again, beyond ending gas flaring, which is just a part of the whole,

the Minister did not tell us, and Nigerians have not asked about the

plan (both short and long-term) the administration has for the

visibly degraded environment by crude oil exploration related

activities, the heavily contaminated shallow and underground water,

and the exploited communities and region.

To many, not taking cognizance of the above crucial issues by the

Federal Government is but a clear indication that they (the Federal

Government) have not absorbed enough lessons from history, and in the

historian’s phrase, is doomed to repeating the mistakes that have

already been made-as the list of actions not yet taken by the Federal

Government to make the oil sector function prominently remains lengthy.

Adding context to this discourse, the major reason why gas is usually

flared is that when crude oil is extracted from onshore and offshore

oil wells it brings with it raw natural gas to the surface and where

natural gas transportation, pipelines, and infrastructure are lacking,

like in the case of Nigeria this gas is instead burned off or flared

as a waste product as this is the cheapest option and this been since

the 1950s when the crude oil was first discovered in commercial

quantity in Nigeria.

And successive administration’s has made ceaseless attempts to end

flaring beginning with the 1979 Associated Gas Re-injection Act which

summarily prohibited gas flaring and also fixed the flare-out deadline

for January 1, 1984. ‘However, this was not to be as the deadline was

moved to December 2003, then 2006, to January and then December 2008’.

In the same style and span, precisely on July 2nd, 2009, the Nigerian

Senate passed a Gas Flaring (Prohibition and Punishment) Bill 2009 (SB

126) into Law fixing the flare-out deadline for December 31, 2010- a

date that slowly but inevitably failed. Not stopping at this point,

the FG made another attempt in this direction by coming up with the

Petroleum Industry Bill which fixed the flare-out deadline for 2012-

the rest is his.

Without fail, one undisputable position looking at the 1969 Petroleum

Act (as amended) relevant to impact on environmental pollution,

schedule 24 of the Petroleum Act empowers the Minister to revoke any

oil prospecting license or oil mining lease if, in his opinion, the

licensee or lessee does not conduct operations with good oil field

practice or has failed to furnish such operational reports as the

minister may lawfully require.

Yet, thinking that the purported threat will solve the challenge posed

by pollution can only but meet with mirage as it is not the only

monster that needs to be tamed in order to have a pollution free

environment. Such fears cannot be regarded as unfounded as pollution

from oil spillages/wastewater from the activities of the oil industry

has become a reality that Nigerians worry about.

The truth of this world is that aside gas flaring; oil

spillages/wastewater challenge has become a silent but visible source

of misery and among the most serious of the strategic environmental

threats currently facing the country.

Definitely, the question may be asked as to if this is the true

position of things, why industry waste and contamination of

underground water is not being discussed as gas flaring? The response

to this question is that pollution from gas flaring is usually

sensational and obvious for all to see. But groundwater contamination

resulting from events such as spillage/other wastes is more dangerous

but not easily noticed.

Also fuelling the belief why shallow/groundwater contamination is not

giving attention despite its insidious effect on human lives, animals

and the agricultural production, is that regulation (40) of the

Petroleum (Drilling and Production) Act (as amended) which provides

for the storage of waste by the operators in compliance with safety

regulations was curiously silent on the consequences of failure to

comply; a provision that has given the operators the opportunity for

‘’self regulation.

Erovie Community in Ozoro Delta State where an oil company operating

in the locality surreptitiously buried toxic waste in abandoned oil

well and refused to evacuate some until it became a health hazard and

destroyed agricultural prospects in the writer’s views stands as a

telling example of the failure of these asymmetrical provisions and

by extension, that of the government.

What is majorly fanning the nation’s environmental pollution crisis in

the writer’s views is that when it comes to enforcing environmental

laws, Nigerian Government consistently chooses special interest over

its obligation to protect the people from pollution. It regularly

ignores scientific evidence in favour of unproven assertions generated

by the beneficiaries of the crisis.

And, without minding what others may say, efforts to solving these

challenges posed by pollution in Nigeria orchestrated by oil mining

activities should among other actions include the Government adopting

a holistic approach that will pave way for the Petroleum Industry

Governance Bill to see the light of the day. This is a little

beginning that will appreciably guarantee pollution-free Nigeria as

well as settle the rifts between the oil Majors and their host

communities.

Jerome- Mario, a Journalist/Researcher wrote in via; jeromeutomi@yahoo.com