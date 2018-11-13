Gang-rapists, killers of South African Student Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

The thugs who gang-raped and murdered South African student Hannah Cornelius have been jailed for life.

Geraldo Parsons, 27, Vernon Witbooi, 33, and Eben van Niekerk, 28, were found guilty of Hannah’s rape and murder, as well as the kidnap, robbery and attempted murder of her friend Cheslin Marsh.

All three were sentenced to two life terms each for Hannah’s rape and murder at Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Judge Rosheni Allie had told the court that none of the men showed ‘true remorse’ at the hearing.

The judge also condemned the men for violating Hannah’s ‘privacy, dignity and humanity’ as she handed down sentences.

She said the manner in which they preyed on the 21-year-old student was the ‘crudest and cruellest form of violence’ and throwing a rock on her to kill her after brutally raping her was ‘vengeful.’

Hannah, 21, was raped repeatedly and then killed after she and her friend Cheslin, 22, were carjacked in Stellenbosch after a night out with friends.

Cheslin was battered with bricks and left for dead by the attackers. He survived the brutal assault, which left him deaf in one ear.

The abductors surrounded Ms Cornelius’ VW Golf, parked outside the block of flats where Mr Marsh lived.

According to chaslin, they had ended up chatting in the car, and were interrupted by a man putting a screwdriver to Ms Cornelius’ chest through the open window.

They were forced out of the car, after which Cheslin was robbed of cash and his phone and locked in the car boot.

The four men forced Ms Cornelius to get back into the car with them, after which they drove to a drug dealer’s home to smoke crystal meth, before they drove out of Stellenbosch and pulled over near a local vineyard.

They reportedly dragged Cheslin out of the boot and made him lay his head on a rock on the ground before battering his skull with bricks until they thought he was dead.

Cheslin recovered consciousness the following day, and staggered to a nearby home suffering severe head injuries and a broken arm to raise the alarm about Hannah.

Unknown to him her body had been found just hours earlier, dumped by the roadside.

Judge Allie said none of the assailants had circumstances extenuating enough to warrant deviating from the prescribed minimum sentence.

She said the Cornelius family has been torn apart, while Cheslin suffered extreme trauma and wasn’t able to continue his studies.

They took her to an isolated spot where they raped her before stabbing her in the neck and dropping a rock on her head.

Addressing court, where he faced his daughter’s killers, Hannah’s father, Willem Cornelius, said his ‘family died with Hannah’.

He said ‘no-one really knows’ what happened when his 56-year-old wife – once ‘the strongest and most competent person I have ever met’ – decided to go swimming ‘in the ice-cold and stormy Atlantic Ocean’.

But he added: ‘I do not believe that she committed suicide… but what I do believe is that she did not have the physical or mental strength left to counter any difficulties that she may have experienced.’

In his heartbreaking appearance in court, Mr Cornelius said the effect of his daughter’s death on the family was ‘beyond devastating’.

Mrs Cornelius’ body was found off Scarborough on the Cape Peninsula after she went for her daily swim at 7am.

Cheslin Marsh’s mother also took the stand and spoke directly to the men in the dock.

Marilyn Marsh said: ‘Who does something like that to a person? My son did nothing to you.’

Parsons had previously told the court during the trial that they had only intended on stealing Hannah’s car and that the incident spiralled after they saw the two students still inside.

He said the desperate student had bargained with them, agreeing to let the men sexually assault her – as long as they let her live.

However, several of the men brutally raped her, after which they threw her into the boot of her own car, and drove her to a secluded spot where they murdered her.

After the rape and murder of Hannah, the gang went on a crime spree in the hijacked car, robbing at least three women before the stolen car was spotted and a high speed police chase began.

Three were arrested after dumping the car and fleeing and the fourth was arrested later.