Ganduje Dollar Bribery Series Continues With Third Video

Following the release of the first two series of an undercover video where the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje was shown to be receiving kickbacks in Dollars from contractors.

The money is reported to be part of tranches received amounting to about $5million from contractors in the northern state.

When the first video emerged, it was revealed that the contractors had told DAILY NIGERIAN, a news website, that the Kano governor personally receives from 15 to 25 per cent kickbacks for every project executed in the state.

The online medium had alleged that the sting operation to capture Governor Ganduje on camera began two years ago when one of the contractors agreed to plant spy camera on his kaftan’s lapel while offering the bribe.

One of the contractors who preferred not to be named was reported as saying the reason he released the footage was to expose corruption and bring sanity to the country.

The third series of the video has emerged

Watch here;