Gambari will be framed up – Primate Ayodele releases prophecy

The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be prayerful.

Ayodele said Buhari should “wake up” and take to prayer so as not to “lose another aide.”

The clergyman, who made the call in his latest prophecy, also warned the new Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari to be prayerful.

He said Gambari will step on toes because he wants to change things and some politicians will frame him up.

Ayodele called for prayers to avert another death in the Presidential Villa.

He said: “Buhari should wake up. He doesn’t have a grip on his government. There will be a crisis in Buhari’s government, and he must be prayerful so as not to lose another special aide.

“Chief of staff will step on toes because he wants to change so many things, the politicians will also frame him up. Prayers need to be made so as not to see another death in the villa.”

Ayodele also called for the sack of Service Chiefs because they are one of the reasons, “we still have security threats by insurgents. Once they are replaced, the insurgency will stop.”