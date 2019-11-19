G20 Compact with Africa Summit 2019 kicks off

Germany is playing host to the 2019 edition of the G20 Compact with Africa summit in Berlin.

The summit hopes to increase investments on the continent and help improve standards of living.

It will be addressed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who also doubles as chairman of the African Union.

Leaders of Ethiopia, Ghana, Benin, Tunisia and Morocco are amongst African leaders attending the summit.

The German Chancellor said Europe and Africa both stand to benefit. She told a public broadcaster, that ‘’ we should do everything to cooperate with Africa, not to talk about Africa, but do something together’‘.

The Compact with Africa platform was initiated in 2017 during Germany’s G20 presidency to promote private investment in Africa.

Africanews