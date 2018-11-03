FUTA Introduces Social Health Insurance Scheme for Students

The management of the Federal University of Technology, Akure has concluded plans for the introduction of the Tertiary Institution Social Health Insurance Programme (TISHIP) for students of the institution.

The Director of Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), Professor Emmanuel Okogbue confirmed this during the orientation programme for newly admitted Pre-degree science (PDS) and University Advanced Basic Science (UABS) students at the institution in Akure.

With a well-functional medical centre at the Obakekere axis of the institution, the school management said it was going to situate another sick bay at the University annex at Ibule-Soro, Ondo State.

As a way of sensitising and welcoming the new students, Professor Okogbue who congratulated the students admitted for the 2018/2019 academic session, he averred that FUTA has the best crop of lecturers to make them achieve their aim.

According to him, the target of the centre is to produce students that are outstanding both in learning and character. He therefore enjoined them to know why they were there, urging them to face their studies and work hard to be able to get into the mainstream programme of the university.

A youth worker, Mike Ogundele who was guest speaker at the event, advised the students not to limit themselves to the information they can access in the lecture room, but also embrace, encourage small group interactions and one on one discussion to get impartation.

“When needed, ask reasonable questions, which is the best way to learn; understand your best learning times, assimilation rate and study method; be a student of yourself,” he said.

Ogunleye further admonished them to have a firm reading timetable and follow it daily, with further advise to them to shun romantic relationships, pornography and parties, as they are major brain-leaks, adding that there is time for everything.

He urged the students to build a foundation for good character now, so as to secure the future.

Ogunleye enjoined the students to put God first in everything they do, to give necessary attention to their body, make smart decisions and be sure to carry them out with God’s guidance.

The duo of Dr. Olajire Gbaye and Dr. Oluleye, Associate Director, Pre-degree Science and Associate Director, University Advanced Basic Science, respectively, advised the students to be law-abiding as FUTA would not condone any unethical behaviour.

On the external examination that would later be written by the UABS students, Dr. Oluleye advised them to work extra hard to get the minimum point to afford them the opportunity of gaining admission into their desired University.

Earlier in his speech, the Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Gbenga Onibi, who was represented by Mrs. Oyebimpe Olusanya, said FUTA has zero tolerance for any anti-social vices, hence the students should drop anything or act that could hinder or put a stop to their academic pursuit in FUTA.

She advised them to be mindful of the friends they keep “watch the people you mingle with, follow the rules and regulations that guide your stay both in the School and in the hostel, no indecent dressing.”

On academic excellence which she described as their primary aim, Mrs. Olusanya said, once the students make themselves available and they are not lazy FUTA has the right set of lecturers to impact the knowledge.

He advised against the use of earphones, reading and sending messages while on the expressway.

“Tarred roads are meant for vehicles, make use of the pedestrians walkways not the tarred roads and put on reflective jackets if you are to walk in the night so that the oncoming driver can see you, in all don’t back traffic, rather face the traffic to see on coming vehicles,” he said.

Chief Security Officer of FUTA, Dr. James Adetoyinbo enjoined the students to resist invitation to attend night parties, censor who they make friends with and avoid cohabitation on campus, as such vices could easily jeopardize their future.