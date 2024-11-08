FRSC Holds Motorcade Procession to Promote Road Safety Awareness in Abuja

As part of its ongoing “Ember Months” safety campaign aimed at promoting road safety awareness across Nigeria, the Corps Public Education Office (CPEO) of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) organized a motorcade procession on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

The purpose of the event was to educate road users, particularly passengers, on proper highway practices, stressing the importance of safe conduct and the need to speak out against reckless driving.

The procession, which took place in the bustling city of Abuja, passed through several major routes, including Jabi, Utako, and the Begger roundabout.

These locations were strategically chosen to reach a wide audience and maximize engagement with road users and passengers along these busy corridors.

The CPEO staff actively engaged with passengers, drivers, and other road users throughout the motorcade, creating a strong visual and informational presence to reinforce the importance of highway safety.

Throughout the procession, members of the CPEO distributed flyers containing essential safety tips, covering topics such as maintaining safe speeds, using seatbelts, avoiding distractions while driving, and the importance of vehicle maintenance, especially during the high-traffic Ember months.

Additionally, the team carried banners displaying powerful safety messages, intended to catch the attention of both drivers and passengers and remind them of their shared responsibility for safety on the roads.

A key aspect of the motorcade was the direct interaction with passengers and drivers. The CPEO staff emphasized that passengers have an important role to play in maintaining road safety by speaking up when they observe reckless or dangerous driving behavior.

This initiative aims to empower passengers to voice their concerns and act as an additional layer of accountability for drivers.

By encouraging passengers to take an active role in their own safety, the CPEO hopes to reduce accidents and save lives on Nigeria’s highways.

The motorcade procession was widely considered a success, as it effectively raised awareness among the public about safe highway practices.

The interactive approach allowed CPEO staff to engage directly with passengers, answering their questions and providing helpful advice on how to stay safe on the road.

The FRSC remains dedicated to its mission of reducing road traffic accidents and enhancing road safety across Nigeria, particularly during the Ember months, which traditionally see an increase in road travel.

The Corps Public Education Office expressed its gratitude for the support from the public and encouraged continued engagement from passengers and road users.

The CPEO reaffirmed its commitment to promoting road safety awareness through sustained education and advocacy efforts and called on passengers to remain vigilant and speak out when their safety is compromised.

