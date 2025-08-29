spot_img
August 29, 2025

From “Yaba Left” to Nigeria Forward: End Mental Health Stigma

Opinions
— By: Linus Anagboso

From “Yaba Left” to Nigeria Forward: Lawmakers Must End Mental Health Stigma and Fully Implement Act
Linus Anagboso

It starts with a whisper. A relative begins to behave strangely, a friend withdraws, a student battles hidden fears. Instead of empathy, there’s mockery. Instead of healing, they’re labelled “mad.” In Nigeria, psychiatry is more a curse than a calling.

Don’t just take my word—look at the data. The most reliable study shows one in eight Nigerians has experienced a mental illness in their lifetime (polity.org.za, justice.gov). Yet resources are scarce: only 250–300 psychiatrists serve a population of over 200 million—about one practitioner per 700,000 people (pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, cheld.org). Mental health commands just 3–4% of the health budget, and the bulk of that supports a handful of federal facilities (pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov, humanglemedia.com).

In 2023, Nigeria passed a landmark law—the National Mental Health Act (2021)—promising a Department of Mental Health Services, a Mental Health Fund, rights protections, and community-based care expansion (nigerianmentalhealth.org, static1.squarespace.com, humanglemedia.com). Yet, nearly two years later, the core structures remain unbuilt; only Lagos and Ekiti have taken steps toward local implementation (humanglemedia.com).

What of Yaba Left—the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Yaba? Once a symbol of modern mental health care, it is now a punchline, a scar of stigma. This must end.

Nigeria’s leaders must:

1. Rebrand psychiatric hospitals into Mental Health and Wellness Centers, to reshape public perception.

2. Activate the National Mental Health Act fully—establish the Department, fund the Mental Health Fund, and mandate human rights protections.

3. Invest in mental health professionals—boost the psychiatrist count from ~300 to at least 1,500 over a decade.

4. Launch nationwide education campaigns to combat stigma, starting in schools, communities, and religious institutions.

The question for lawmakers is simple: will you let stigma bury millions in silence, or will you rise to rewrite the story—turning mental health care from a national joke into a symbol of healing?

History won’t measure the roads we built. It will remember the lives we saved.

Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match.

