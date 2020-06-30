FROM ‘NIGERIANS THE FRAUDSTERS’ TO ‘NIGERIA THE HOME OF FRAUD’: THE CASES BEFORE OUR AUTHORITIES & THEIR CULTURE OF SILENCE

Most people seem to under-estimate how profound the yahoo yahoo problem actually is. Two serving members of the House Of Representatives and a Court Ordained governor of the Federal Republic are said to have quite a reputation in the world of fraud.

We already know that one Chika Odionyenma who was on Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha’s inauguration committee appeared on FBI’s list of 77 Wanted Nigerian fraudsters and despite Ihedioha’s denial of Odionyenma sponsoring his election, most people think he did along with a host of other wire wire exponents.

Internet fraud is not just a crime for Benz-hungry and Champagne-loving youths, it is also one for the very ‘righteous’ in our midst. These fraudsters are not only sponsoring elections, they are running themselves and winning elections into government. Gradually they will bamboozle their way to the very highest levels and not only protect themselves but also do as they please with the full coverage of the state apparatus. A lot of them already have a reputation for philanthropy.

With more than enough money to dole out to the less privileged and enormous political power in their kitty, we may have a similar situation with Mexico and its drug cartels. The yahoo problem is much more serious than it appears.

When the North Georgia District Attorney’s office indicted the owner of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyeama for fraud and money laundering, the EFCC said it wanted to investigate the ‘Nigerian aspect’ of the offence. The anti-corruption body outrageously stated that an application for extradition can only be entertained after the suspect has been arraigned before a court.

The Chairman of the Coalition of Arewa Youth Groups, Shettima Yerima who 2 years earlier issued a quit notice to all Igbos living in the north started talking about northern youths going to demonstrate at the US embassy.

The US was investigating Onyeama as at the time he sent his planes to bring back Nigerians in South Africa and while that appears likely now to have been a move to launder his image before an indictment, the volte-face by a man like Shettima was probably brought about by a hefty ‘donation’ to him and his groups. No other reason can support such a man turning round to sing Onyeama’s praises and planning a protest on his behalf.