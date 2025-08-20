Fresh Attack in Plateau State Leaves Community in Mourning

Chakfem Chiefdom in Plateau State has been thrown into mourning after a deadly attack on Monday night that claimed several lives and destroyed homes.

The Plateau Youth Council (PYC), in a statement signed by its Deputy Chairman Joshua Gabriel Goholput and Ephraim Prep, Chairman of PYC Chakfem Chiefdom, obtained by The News Chronicle, described the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of violence that they say resembles genocide.

The statement condemned the attack, calling it a “barbaric act aimed at exterminating their people.”

“No grievance can justify the systematic killing of innocent people,” the Council said. “Each life lost is a broken family and a scar on our nation’s conscience. These repeated attacks spread fear and division, threatening the peace and unity we have worked to preserve.”

The PYC expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and urged them to remain strong, assuring them that justice will eventually prevail.

They also called on security agencies to act decisively, stressing that anything short of justice would encourage more bloodshed. “Justice is not optional; it is a necessity for peace to reign,” the statement added.

The Council further appealed to government at all levels to strengthen security in vulnerable communities and provide relief for survivors.

They reaffirmed their commitment to peace, justice, and the protection of their people, vowing not to remain silent in the face of what they described as genocide.