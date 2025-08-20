spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 20, 2025 - 2:18 PM

Fresh Attack in Plateau State Leaves Community in Mourning

Community
— By: Hassan Haruna

Plateau Map

Chakfem Chiefdom in Plateau State has been thrown into mourning after a deadly attack on Monday night that claimed several lives and destroyed homes.

The Plateau Youth Council (PYC), in a statement signed by its Deputy Chairman Joshua Gabriel Goholput and Ephraim Prep, Chairman of PYC Chakfem Chiefdom, obtained by The News Chronicle, described the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of violence that they say resembles genocide.

The statement condemned the attack, calling it a “barbaric act aimed at exterminating their people.”

“No grievance can justify the systematic killing of innocent people,” the Council said. “Each life lost is a broken family and a scar on our nation’s conscience. These repeated attacks spread fear and division, threatening the peace and unity we have worked to preserve.”

The PYC expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and urged them to remain strong, assuring them that justice will eventually prevail.

They also called on security agencies to act decisively, stressing that anything short of justice would encourage more bloodshed. “Justice is not optional; it is a necessity for peace to reign,” the statement added.

The Council further appealed to government at all levels to strengthen security in vulnerable communities and provide relief for survivors.

They reaffirmed their commitment to peace, justice, and the protection of their people, vowing not to remain silent in the face of what they described as genocide.

Previous article
ADC’s Amamgbo Accuses Soludo, INEC of Plotting Anambra South By-Election Rigging
Next article
The Shame Of Anambra Vigilante: Why Beating And Stripping A Female Corper Must Not Go Unpunished
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Lawmaker Cries Out as Bandits Kill 50 in Katsina Communities

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The lawmaker representing Malumfashi Constituency in the Katsina State...

Exclusive: Document Reveals N3.8 Billion ‘Ghost’ Payments in Niger Delta Ministry

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
A staggering ₦3.81 billion has come under the audit...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Engagement Ring for Georgina Sparks Expert Debate

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Social media has been buzzing with Cristiano Ronaldo's recent...

Storm Brews at St. James’ Park as Newcastle, Isak Trade Words Over Future

Stanley Ugagbe Stanley Ugagbe -
The uneasy calm at Newcastle United was shattered on...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Lawmaker Cries Out as Bandits Kill 50 in Katsina Communities

Community 0
The lawmaker representing Malumfashi Constituency in the Katsina State...

Exclusive: Document Reveals N3.8 Billion ‘Ghost’ Payments in Niger Delta Ministry

News 0
A staggering ₦3.81 billion has come under the audit...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Engagement Ring for Georgina Sparks Expert Debate

Sports 0
Social media has been buzzing with Cristiano Ronaldo's recent...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join