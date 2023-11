Famous Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has released the remix of his chart-topping song, ‘Lonely at the Top.’

The Lagos State-born star collaborated with the Grammy Award-winning singer H.E.R. to remix the original version of one of Nigeria’s soulful street anthems.

Music enthusiasts believe that the remix elevates the song to an infectious level. With a seamless blend of the two music heavyweights, the remix is gaining recognition as a potential hit.

