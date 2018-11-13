French Woman who Raised Daughter in Car Boot Faces 20 Years in Jail

A French woman, Rosa Maria Da Cruz, who hid the existence of her daughter and raised the baby in a car boot for two years, causing permanent disability, is facing up to 20 years in prison.

Da Cruz faces charges of repeated violence against a minor causing permanent disability, according to reports.

The 50-year-old, who was in “denial” about the birth of her fourth child, allegedly deprived the girl, named Serena, of food and care and kept her in a basement and her vehicle’s boot.

The toddler’s ordeal only came to an end in 2013 after garage mechanics heard noises coming from the back of the car and discovered the girl living naked among old toys and rubbish.

“I discovered this little girl in the bottom of the trunk, naked, next to a rotten cradle, disgusting. I jumped back so much the smell was strong,” a mechanic at Terrasson garage, Denis Latour, told state broadcaster France Info.

The woman faces up to 20 years in prison.

“She was smoking her cigarette, she looked relaxed, not frantic, nothing, calm, calm,” said another mechanic, Guillaume Iguacel.

Authorities said the child was suffering malnourishment and from stunted growth when she was found, according to French media.