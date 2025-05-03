FreeVDM Trends as Nigerians Call for GTBank Boycott Over Activist’s Detention

Martins Vincent Otse, the popular Nigerian social media activist widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under controversial circumstances that have sparked widespread outrage.

VDM was arrested on Thursday, May 2, 2025, shortly after visiting a branch of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) to inquire about unauthorized loan deductions from his mother’s account, she allegedly never applied for.

According to VDM’s legal counsel, activist-lawyer Deji Adeyanju, the arrest was orchestrated in collaboration with GTBank.

“VDM was locked inside the GTBank exit door for over five minutes to enable EFCC officers arrest him and his friend,” Adeyanju wrote on his official Facebook page Friday evening.

“We will be taking legal action against GTBank for the inhumane treatment meted out to our client.”

A team of lawyers led by Marvin Omorogbe, head of Adeyanju’s firm, was dispatched to the EFCC detention facility.

While they managed to meet VDM’s friend who was also arrested, VDM reportedly refused to come out of the cell, stating that he did not want to see anyone.

“We have located VDM and are working on getting him out. Our lawyers are now with him,” Adeyanju confirmed.

The EFCC has yet to release an official statement detailing the reason for the arrest or charges filed against VDM.

Critics are now calling the arrest an abuse of power and a deliberate attempt to silence a dissenting voice.

Hashtags such as #FreeVDM and #BoycottGTBank have also surged on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, issued a directive urging members to close all GTBank accounts. The union described the arrest as a “violation of human rights and press freedom.”

Similarly, the Guild of Digital Journalists (GDJ) issued a national boycott call against GTBank, stating the bank’s growing reputation for targeting activists and journalists.

This recent arrest has only fueled concerns over the use of security and anti-corruption agencies to stifle free speech.

“This is not just about VDM. This is about every Nigerian who dares to speak truth to power. What happened at GTBank is unacceptable,” said Omolola Adigun, a spokesperson for the Guild of Digital Journalists.

As of Saturday, May 3, 2025, VDM remains in EFCC custody, with legal proceedings anticipated in the coming days.

Meanwhile, GTBank has not issued any formal statement addressing the allegations or its alleged role in the activist’s arrest.

Lawyers for VDM say they are preparing a formal lawsuit against GTBank and will be releasing a public statement in the coming hours.