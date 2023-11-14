“Free my guy!” Ferdinand cries, as  he questions Chelsea star’s exclusion from the England National Team

Former England and Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has questioned Gareth Southgate’s exclusion of in-form Chelsea star, Raheem Sterling from The Three Lions squad for November international break.

The former Manchester City winger has been in fine form recently and his recent exclusion from the English gaffer’s team has caused mixed reactions which had Rio Ferdinand talking about it. The five time Premier League winner presented facts and figures as to why Sterling should be in camp with the English players. He said:

“Free my guy, free Raheem Sterling. I don’t know what’s happened but for him not to be in the England squad is beyond me. I know there’s a lot of talent but if we’re talking form then he’s got more assists and goal involvements than Rashford and Grealish together.

“Or if you want to go: ‘has he been tried and tested at the top level?’ He was England’s best player at the Euros. That was a couple of years ago but Kalvin Phillips is playing on the back of a good Euros. Maguire is playing on the back of that.”

“So if they’re playing because of that, what’s happened to Sterling? Free him up!”

Sterling won’t be in the mix as England play host to Malta on Friday, 17th November, 2023 before traveling to National Arena Toshe Proeski in North Macedonia on Monday, 20th November in their Group C 2024 Euro Qualifiers.

As European continental showpiece draw near, Sterling will be hopeful he could maneuver his way into the squad that will be at the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

