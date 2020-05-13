Four escape being burnt as petrol tanker collides with tipper

What would have been a major disaster was today averted in Anambra state when a tanker carrying petroleum product crashed into an oncoming tipper truck along Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 8:30 am near Igbariam junction axis of the expressway.

An eyewitness said the Mack (Tanker) with registration number NEN875XA, laden with fuel, had lost its brakes and rammed head-on into a Mercedes Benz 911 (Tipper) with registration number AUG22ZL.

When TNC arrived the scene at about 9am, occupants of the vehicle were seen seated on the floor while the product from the tanker suspected to be fuel was spilling all over the road.

Some persons were also seen scooping fuel from the accident scene despite the presence of officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who had cordoned off the road and diverted traffic to an alternative route.

At about 9:50am, the State Fire Service operatives arrived at the scene and commenced control efforts.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the FRSC in Anambra state, Pascal Anigbo said a total of four male adults were involved in the crash with one sustaining a slight injury, adding that no death was recorded.

He also revealed that neutralization of the fuel that spilt into a nearby gully was ongoing as at the time of filing this report and that a private tow truck was on ground to remove the obstruction after the trans-loading of the product is completed.

According to him, “the FRSC Sector Commander in the State, Andrew Kumapayi cautions owners and drivers of articulated vehicles against plying the roads with vehicles that have brake issues. They should ensure that their vehicles, especially the braking systems are in good working condition before embarking on any trip, to avoid unnecessary road traffic mishaps.”