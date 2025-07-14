Former President Buhari to Be Buried Today in Daura, Tinubu and Other Leaders Expected to Attend

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday after a prolonged illness, will be buried today (Monday) in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

According to Islamic tradition, which requires burial within 24 hours, preparations for his interment are already underway. His remains are being flown to Nigeria overnight, accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive.

A senior official in the Presidency confirmed late Sunday that Buhari’s burial would take place today in Daura. “The burial is tomorrow (Monday). They’re bringing his body overnight and heading straight to Daura. Islamic rites don’t take time,” the source said.

Although the Presidency has not officially released President Tinubu’s travel plans, several insiders say he is expected to attend the burial in Daura. “Once the body arrives, we believe the President will go there,” another official noted.

Diplomatic sources have also indicated that some West African heads of state are expected to travel to Nigeria to pay their respects, though specific names have yet to be confirmed.

“Yes, we expect mainly West African leaders, but we will know exactly who is coming on Monday,” one source said. “When they arrive, they’ll remain in their hotels until they are scheduled to meet the President.”

President Tinubu, who returned to Nigeria early Sunday from an overseas trip, is reportedly still resting and may not receive visiting dignitaries until later today.